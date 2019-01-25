Search
The Tax Man meets Danny Gokey?

Verne HillJan 25, 2019Comments Off on The Tax Man meets Danny Gokey?

This Week on Sunday @5 on WBFJ (Jan 27, 2019)

 Keith Hiatt with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro.   Keith will share about ‘big changes’, ways to get ‘prepared’ and important dates to remember for Tax Filing Season.  The IRS will start ‘accepting’ our tax returns starting this Monday, January 28.

Helpful Links:  http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php     https://www.irs.gov/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/01/08/government-shutdown-tax-refunds-filing-starts-jan-29/2511995002/

 

Breslow, Starling, Frost, Warner, Boger and Hiatt

Certified Public Accountants  3825 W. Market Street, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27407    336-292-6872

 

PLUS…

Singer / Songwriter Danny Gokey is part of the line up of Winter Jam 2019 coming to the Greensboro Coliseum February 23.

Danny will chat about new music, winters in Wisconsin and why he does NOT celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14.

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Midway leaders share updated 'vision' for Town
