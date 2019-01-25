The Tax Man meets Danny Gokey?

This Week on Sunday @5 on WBFJ (Jan 27, 2019)

Keith Hiatt with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro. Keith will share about ‘big changes’, ways to get ‘prepared’ and important dates to remember for Tax Filing Season. The IRS will start ‘accepting’ our tax returns starting this Monday, January 28.

PLUS…

Singer / Songwriter Danny Gokey is part of the line up of Winter Jam 2019 coming to the Greensboro Coliseum February 23.

Danny will chat about new music, winters in Wisconsin and why he does NOT celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14.