Tax filing season officially begins Monday, January 24

Tax (filing) season officially begins TODAY (Jan 24). But don’t be in a rush to file. Accountants stressing to take a second look to make sure all documents are in order, particularly those regarding COVID-19 relief payments.

*There are 2 letters from the IRS that you may need: documents for the third stimulus payment and the child tax credits (#6419).

*Typically, you want to wait until the early part of February unless you are 100% sure you have these items when you file. www.irs.gov

Tax filing deadline will be Monday, April 18, 2022!

https://www.wxii12.com/article/pandemic-continues-to-influence-tax-season/38856934