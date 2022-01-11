The IRS will start accepting federal income tax returns on Monday, January 24, 2022. Tax filing ‘deadline’ will be Monday, April 18, 2022. That’s the Monday after Easter!

Experts suggest that the fastest way to get your tax refund to file electronically and choose direct deposit. www.irs.gov

Victims of tornados in Illinois, Tennessee and Kentucky, and victims of wildfires in Colorado will have until May 16th to file and pay.

