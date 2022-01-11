The IRS will start accepting federal income tax returns on Monday, January 24, 2022. Tax filing ‘deadline’ will be Monday, April 18, 2022. That’s the Monday after Easter!
Experts suggest that the fastest way to get your tax refund to file electronically and choose direct deposit. www.irs.gov
Victims of tornados in Illinois, Tennessee and Kentucky, and victims of wildfires in Colorado will have until May 16th to file and pay.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/ashleaebeling/2022/01/10/irs-announces-2022-tax-filing-start-date/?sh=3fa95e8455dd
https://www.efile.com/efile-north-carolina-income-tax-return-file-nc-state-taxes-forms-refund/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Pregnancy Care Centers -Supporting Life in our Communities - January 11, 2022
- Covid Testing / Vaccination Sites in the Triad - January 11, 2022
- Urgent Need for Blood Donations - January 11, 2022