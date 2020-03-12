Tax Expert Keith Hiatt shares helpful tax filing tips

Reminder: April 15 is just around the corner!
Tax Expert Keith Hiatt, with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro, shares some helpful tips…
Listen now…
*new’ tax law changes
*Tax filing scams
* The Pros / Cons of using a tax professional vs online software help
*Is getting a BIG refund a good thing?
*Adjusting our (federal) withholding
Good News: If you file your tax return electronically, you should receive your refund within three weeks.
Helpful Links: www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php www.irs.gov/
Keith S. Hiatt CPA – Breslow Starling Frost Warner Boger Hiatt PLLC
Certified Public Accountants
3825 W. Market Street, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27407
Voice: 336-292-6872 Fax: 336-292-6885
Email: KeithS.Hiatt@breslowstarling.com
www.businessinsider.com/when-can-i-file-taxes
Posted by Verne Hill
Host of Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ
Public Affairs program…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Randy Wooden: Handshaking etiquette and the coronavirus - March 12, 2020
- Chick-fil-A selling bottles of its signature sauce - March 12, 2020
- UNC System colleges and universities extend spring break, going to online classes - March 12, 2020