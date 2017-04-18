Search
Tax Day freebies, discounts and giveaways
Tax Day freebies, discounts and giveaways

Verne Hill Apr 18, 2017

Here are a few ways to make Tax Day more bearable…

Arby’s – Free curly fries are available April 18 with no purchase required. Only at participating locations.

Brueggar’s Bagels – Purchase a Big Bagel Bundle (13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese for $10.40 until April 19. You can claim the offer here.

Chuck E. Cheese – The family pizza chain is offering a free large cheese pizza with every purchase of a large pizza. Offer good April 18-20.

Firehouse Subs – Get a free medium sub sandwich with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and medium drink. Offer valid April 18-20.

Great American Cookies – Get a free Birthday Cake Cookie on April 18.

Hungry Howie’s – Get a medium one-topping pizza for 15 cents.

Offer good April 17-19, use promo code TAXTIME online.

Kona Ice – Kona Ice is offering free shaved ice on April 18.

McDonald’s – Local McDonald’s stores are offering a variety of specials on tax day, varying from location to location. Some of the offers include 18-cent Quarter Pounders or Big Mac with the purchase of a full-price Quarter Pounder or Big Mac or free drinks. Check with your local restaurant for its deals.

Office Depot/Office Max – Get 5 pounds of documents shredded for free. Go here to get coupon. Offer expired April 29.

PF Chang’s – Use tax code TAXDAY for 20 percent off takeout orders through April 18.

Planet Fitness – Planet Fitness is offering a free HydroMassage through April 22.

 

Schlotzsky’s – Get a free small The Original with the purchase of a medium drink and bag of chips on April 18.

Sonic – Single patty cheeseburgers are half price all day on April 18.

Staples – Get up to 2 pounds of documents shredded for free. Offer expires April 22.

DETAILS: https://goo.gl/GA8LwQ

 

You have until midnight to file your income taxes  or ask for an ‘extension’.   Details at www.irs.gov

Verne Hill

Previous PostBreaking News: Facebook Killer Dead After Being Confronted by Police
