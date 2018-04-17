Tax Day Deals

Sonic Drive-in: Cheeseburgers are half-price all day on Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Hungry Howie’s: A one-topping medium pizza costs just 15 cents with the purchase of a one-topping large pizza on April 17. Enter the code TAXDAY with online orders to get the deal, which is valid for carry-out orders only.

Firehouse Subs: Present this coupon for a free medium sub when you purchase a medium sub or larger, plus chips and a drink, from April 17 to 19.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: From April 17 to 19, Chuck E. Cheese’s customers get a free large cheese pizza with the purchase of any large pizza.

