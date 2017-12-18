Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Tax Cuts by the Numbers: Here’s How It Affects You

Tax Cuts by the Numbers: Here’s How It Affects You

Verne HillDec 18, 2017Comments Off on Tax Cuts by the Numbers: Here’s How It Affects You

Like

The final vote on the Republican tax bill is expected to take place early this week.  The Senate will approve the tax bill and vote on it as soon as Tuesday.

*Tax Cuts by the Numbers: Here’s How It Affects You

CBN News https://goo.gl/nL23ub

Sen. John McCain is heading home to Arizona to continue recovering from the side effects of chemotherapy for a brain tumor and will not be in Washington for the tax vote this week. The passage of the tax bill, however, does not hinge on McCain’s support because the GOP has a 52-48 vote advantage in the Senate. Vice President Mike Pence can also cast a tie-breaking vote, should it come to that.  McCain suffers from a type of brain tumor called a glioblastoma. He was diagnosed with the tumor following surgery to remove a blood clot in July.

https://goo.gl/LStpzH

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostDonation: Organizations accepting used medical equipment
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

No Fear: Linus and his blanket

Verne HillDec 18, 2017

Chick-fil-A helps stranded airport travelers…on Sunday?

Verne HillDec 18, 2017

Donation: Organizations accepting used medical equipment

Verne HillDec 18, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! https://crisiscontrol.org/ 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry    
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
17
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 17 2017 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2018 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
24
Fri
all-day Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Nov 24 – Dec 24 all-day
Crossnore School & Children’s Home (WS) are selling Fraser Fir Christmas trees this holiday season! The tree lot is open 7 days a week from 9am – 7pm. 336.721.7624 The Farm Store is open Weds-Fri[...]
Dec
19
Tue
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 19 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 14-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Cost: $17.00 (per person) For registration info: 336.765.5542 Childcare not available
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes