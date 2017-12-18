Tax Cuts by the Numbers: Here’s How It Affects You

The final vote on the Republican tax bill is expected to take place early this week. The Senate will approve the tax bill and vote on it as soon as Tuesday.
Sen. John McCain is heading home to Arizona to continue recovering from the side effects of chemotherapy for a brain tumor and will not be in Washington for the tax vote this week. The passage of the tax bill, however, does not hinge on McCain’s support because the GOP has a 52-48 vote advantage in the Senate. Vice President Mike Pence can also cast a tie-breaking vote, should it come to that. McCain suffers from a type of brain tumor called a glioblastoma. He was diagnosed with the tumor following surgery to remove a blood clot in July.
