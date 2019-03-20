TAX: Audit Triggers to avoid

FACT: The IRS examined 0.5% of all individual returns for the 2017 tax year.
Audit Triggers include: Missing income, wrongly claiming a child, inflated business expenses and too-high deductions. Check out the “7 red flags that could trigger an IRS audit of your taxes” on the News Blog at wbfj.fm
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/03/19/irs-audit-triggers-how-avoid-review-your-tax-return-year/3205302002/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm