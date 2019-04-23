Target: Popular ‘car seat trade-in event’ returns

Now thru May 4, Target stores will accept and recycle car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats.

In exchange for the old car seat, customers will get a coupon (20% off) for “a new car seat, car seat base, stroller or select baby home gear, such as high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.” The seats are to be turned in at Guest Services. The coupons can be used in-store and online through May 11.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/04/05/target-car-seat-trade-event-returns-april-22/3381506002/?fbclid=IwAR2ZoMdza9kj-eWK4qQxg4hHZnov4H7Ew-EQdrtr_-qSY4t9Ce0E1A493ZQ