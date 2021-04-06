Target is doing their ‘car seat trade-in event’ now through April 17.
You will get a 20% discount for recycling your old car seat
Drop-off boxes for your unwanted car seats are located near Guest Services.
All Target stores are participating. Damaged or expired seats also are eligible.
*Since Target’s first car seat trade-in program in 2016, more than 1.1 million
car seats or 17 million-plus pounds of materials have been recycled.
https://corporate.target.com/corporate-responsibility/planet/sustainable-products/car-seat-trade-in
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Target: Car seat trade-in through April 17, 2021. - April 6, 2021
- Ciener Botanical Garden Celebrates 10 Years - April 6, 2021
- COVID Relief: Federal program to help low income residents - April 6, 2021