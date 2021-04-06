Target: Car seat trade-in through April 17, 2021.

Target is doing their ‘car seat trade-in event’ now through April 17.

You will get a 20% discount for recycling your old car seat

Drop-off boxes for your unwanted car seats are located near Guest Services.

All Target stores are participating. Damaged or expired seats also are eligible.

*Since Target’s first car seat trade-in program in 2016, more than 1.1 million

car seats or 17 million-plus pounds of materials have been recycled.

https://corporate.target.com/corporate-responsibility/planet/sustainable-products/car-seat-trade-in