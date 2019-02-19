Search
 Take a 'Heart Health Risk Assessment'…

Feb 19, 2019

February is Heart Health Awareness Month

FACT: Every 40 seconds, someone in the US has a heart attack.

Take the online heart health risk assessment, which analyzes cardiovascular risk factors, such as blood pressure, cigarette smoking, diabetes and body mass index. Then, tag five friends on social media using #NHHealthyHearts to spread the word. Once you accept the challenge, you’ll receive wellness tips, recipe ideas and stress management reminders.   https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/how-to-check-your-heart-health

 

Thanks to Dr Laura Torres, MD, Novant Health Miller Street Family Medicine in Winston-Salem, for stopping by the WBFJ studios this morning and sharing about being ‘Heart Healthy’. (336) 718-7660

 

How to check your heart health

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that coronary heart disease is the most common cause of heart attacks, but less frequently they can also be brought on by a sudden contraction of a coronary artery that stops blood flow to the heart muscle.

About 47 percent of people suffer a fatal heart attack outside the hospital setting, which suggests that they ignored their early warning signs and symptoms such as chest pain, discomfort in the back or arms, nausea and shortness of breath.

“The ‘widow-maker’ is a lay term for a particular type of heart attack,” said Dr. Gary Niess, an interventional cardiologist with Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute. “Any artery closure can cause a heart attack where the heart muscle dies, but the widow-maker has a higher rate of mortality.”

 

The widow-maker is a massive heart attack that occurs when the left anterior descending artery (LAD) is totally or almost completely blocked. The critical mass in the artery stops all the blood flow to the entire left side of the heart, causing the heart to stop beating normally. When this happens, patients will go into cardiac arrest.

Niess said that statistically widow-makers are likely to lead to brain aneurysm and irregular heartbeat.

 

Although blockages can occur in other arteries leading to the heart, the LAD artery is where most blockages occur.

Niess said about one-third of coronary heart disease patients have blockages in one artery, about one-third have blockages in two arteries and one-third have blockages in all three arteries. The extent of the blockage can vary widely from 1 percent to 100 percent.

“A widow-maker is a widow-maker when it closes the artery not just by being,” Niess said.

“Many people can survive widow-makers if we get them treatment right away,” he said. The patient’s blocked artery is reopened with a stent.

 

Like other types of heart attack, this one is largely preventable. “It may sound trite, but don’t smoke, eat right, exercise, treat your cholesterol and high blood pressure,” Niess said.

Niess said two of the most serious causes of heart disease in America are diabetes and obesity. “Diabetes affects the heart muscle like smoking two to three packs of cigarettes a day,” he said.

Despite its name, the widow-maker doesn’t discriminate. Women are susceptible, too. “In this case, it’s a widower-maker,”Neiss said.

 

The chances for surviving heart attack are higher if you recognize the warning signs and seek prompt attention. Major symptoms include:

  • Chest pain.
  • Aches and pain in the arms, back, neck or jaw.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Nausea.
  • Dizziness.
  • Cold sweats.

 

The most common symptoms vary depending on your sex. Both men and women will often complain of chest pain when experiencing a heart attack, but some women are more likely to experience other symptoms such as shortness of breath or nausea.

If you suspect you are having a heart attack, call 9-1-1 immediately.

How’s your heart health?

Novant Health has launched a Healthy Hearts Challenge, a campaign to educate people about their heart health. In 2018, Novant Health educated more than 20,000 people and nearly 6,000 assessments were taken. Novant Health is committed to increase those numbers in 2019.

December 19, 2017  /  By Graziella Steele

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/how-to-check-your-heart-health

 

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
