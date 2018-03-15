Take the Goodwill Date Night Challenge?

Noel (like NO-el) and Shane Pauley planned a date night, with a twist. Here’s part of their story…

“Shane and I try very hard to be intentional with date nights. We have a baby girl and it is so easy to get wrapped up in her and her cuteness. So, in an effort to keep our marriage first, we try to go on a date night one night a week.

And we try to make them fun!

Earlier in the week, we went on our usual date night, that turned hysterical. We had $10 each in Goodwill to buy each other an outfit – that had to be worn out to dinner afterwards.

(They only spent $13 for both outfits)

Once we were out we had to act like it was completely normal. To top it off we made up fake names to match our outfits! We laughed so hard all night long. We now challenge all of you to take a #goodwilldatenight and have a blast with your special, someone.

Noel goes on to say…

“Y’all I don’t think we have laughed this hard in a long time. Marriage is tough, parenting is tough, and honestly life is tough. But everything is better when you’re doing it with your best friend. BTW: We have a great marriage because we put our relationship with Jesus Christ first and let Him tell us how to live and love.” https://goo.gl/KNG1Kh