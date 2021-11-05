Search
Verne HillNov 05, 2021Comments Off on Tackle these 7 home chores this Fall to make your home safer

Nov 6, 2021

Time change: Fall back Saturday night before bedtime.

 Tackle these 7 home chores this Fall to make your home safer.

1 Check Your Fire Alarms and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Take 10 minutes and test the fire and carbon monoxide detectors around your home, replacing the batteries as needed.

 

2 Flip Your Mattress

If you have a classic spring mattress, consider sticking with the full flip-and-rotate so that all sides of the mattress wear evenly.  If you have a newer mattress made with memory foam, it may not need a full flip, but you can give it a 180-degree rotation.

 

3 Clean Your Coffee Machine

If you have a Keurig, follow our Keurig cleaning guide. And for a traditional drip coffee maker, watch this step-by-step video. With more sunlight in the morning and better-tasting coffee, your morning routine is about to improve.

 

4 Clean (or replace) Your Furnace Filters

As your home switches from blasting the AC to heat, now’s a great time to check on both your air conditioner and your furnace.

 

5 Clean Out the Dryer Vent

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, about 2,900 clothes dryer fires are reported each year, with more of these fires occurring in the fall and winter months, and peaking in January.

*Be sure to clean out the lint filter every time you use the dryer.

 

6 Take Stock of Your Medicine Cabinet

Toss out (at a medicine drop location) any meds that are expired.

Then, stock up on the basics, like tissues and vapor rub.

 

7 Clean the Gutters

Once the leaves have fallen off the trees but before it gets too cold outside is the ideal time to clean out the gutters. Clogged gutters could cause water to pool, potentially damaging the foundation of your home. If you don’t want to do the dirty work yourself, hire a pro (or a neighborhood kid!).

https://www.realsimple.com/home-organizing/daylight-saving-time-to-do-list

Verne Hill

