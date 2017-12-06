This Week on SUN@5 on WBFJ (DEC 10, 2017)

Verne chats with Cindi Wagner, the founder and director of Tabitha Ministry, Inc our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (DEC)

Tabitha Ministry, Inc – based in Summerfield – provides “help, hope and a home for hurting women”.

To provide help for women who have been released from prison, or homeless,

desiring to be free of addiction, abused, neglected and wounded.

To provide hope for change through comprehensive healing of mind body and spirit

To provide a safe home environment to rest and heal while undergoing a transformation

To teach women what it means to be fearfully and wonderfully made a new creation in Christ.

Restoring their dignity and their identity…

www.tabithaministry.com