T-Shirt sales to help local restaurant workers

As more and more people choose to self-quarantine by staying at home, local restaurants are bracing for a significant financial hit.
Many locally owned, independent restaurants are small businesses that do not offer such benefits as paid sick leave to workers.
Local restaurateur Peyton Smith, the owner of Mission Pizza Napoletana downtown, is selling T-shirts to raise money for restaurant workers affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Smith created a T-shirt that lists 10 locally owned restaurants.
ALL proceeds will be distributed to ‘industry people who need financial relief’: to pay their rent, their car payment, put food on the table, etc. Anyone in the industry with a demonstrable need is eligible.”
The shirts sell for $25. They can be ordered through www.missionpizzanapoletana.com/shop.
https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/t-shirt-to-raise-money-for-restaurant-workers-affected-by/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- NEW: All restaurants and bars in NC will close at 5pm today (March 17), for dine-in customers. - March 17, 2020
- Tuesday News, March 17, 2020 - March 17, 2020
- Consumer Reports: Cleaning Products that REALLY Destroy the Coronavirus - March 17, 2020