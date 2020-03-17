Search
T-Shirt sales to help local restaurant workers

Verne HillMar 17, 2020Comments Off on T-Shirt sales to help local restaurant workers

As more and more people choose to self-quarantine by staying at home, local restaurants are bracing for a significant financial hit.

Many locally owned, independent restaurants are small businesses that do not offer such benefits as paid sick leave to workers.

Local restaurateur Peyton Smith, the owner of Mission Pizza Napoletana downtown,  is selling T-shirts to raise money for restaurant workers affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Smith created a T-shirt that lists 10 locally owned restaurants.

ALL proceeds will be distributed to ‘industry people who need financial relief’: to pay their rent, their car payment, put food on the table, etc. Anyone in the industry with a demonstrable need is eligible.”

The shirts sell for $25. They can be ordered through  www.missionpizzanapoletana.com/shop.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/t-shirt-to-raise-money-for-restaurant-workers-affected-by/

 

 

 

 

