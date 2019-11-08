SWIPEBY: Moji Coffee + More hosting fundraiser

Moji Coffee + More hosting a special 3-day event Nov 7-9, 2019
The event is a Kick-Off to a fundraiser hosted by a local app, SWIPEBY. If you haven’t heard of SWIPEBY, it was locally developed by a WFU student and is a curbside mobile ordering app that makes ordering from Moji Coffee even easier—especially for parents with kids in the car, people on a short lunch break, or those who struggle to find parking downtown. With this app, you can place your order ahead of time and pull up and we will bring it to you!
The even COOLER part is that SWIPEBY is launching their first ever fundraiser and Moji Coffee + More is the beneficiary! With a special code, you receive $1 off your order and Moji receives $1 donated by SWIPEBY—no matter where you order!
https://www.facebook.com/events/433099114063088/?event_time_id=433099117396421
