Swimming and Water Safety (WFBMC)

Many families will be heading to the beach or the pool throughout the summer, but before children get near the water, there is some important information every parent or caregiver needs to know.

In studio guest this morning: Aileen Visser – an Aquatic Therapy Technician at the J. Paul Sticht Center indoor pool at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

All ages (6 months through elderly adult) can learn how to swim through Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Details https://goo.gl/Y2VvRS

Teaching children how to swim is personal for Aileen Visser, aquatic therapy technician at the J. Paul Sticht Center indoor pool at Wake Forest Baptist. At the age of 10, her twin brother drowned. He was revived but suffered permanent brain damage as a result.

Last year, 75% of the children who were treated at Brenner Children’s Hospital for drowning injuries were 5 years old or younger. https://www.brennerchildrens.org/index.htm

Children’s Swim Program Sticht Center, Ground Floor, Warm Water Pool

336-713-8190 or 336-713-8082

SOURCE: Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center https://goo.gl/Y2VvRS

All ages (6 months through elderly adult) can learn how to swim through WFBMC.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm