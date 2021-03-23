Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Sweet treat for getting ‘the shot’. Laminate your VAX card

Sweet treat for getting ‘the shot’. Laminate your VAX card

Verne HillMar 23, 2021Comments Off on Sweet treat for getting ‘the shot’. Laminate your VAX card

Like

Krispy Kreme will give you a free original glazed doughnut to anyone who shows their vaccination card at any U.S. location.  The deal is good through the remainder of 2021. https://www.krispykreme.com/promos/vaccineoffer

 

Staples will laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free, once you are fully vaccinated. The offer is good at nationwide locations until April 3. https://www.fox4now.com/news/national/staples-to-laminate-covid-vaccine-card-for-free

 

Looking for a Covid 19 vaccination site?

Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group.  https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” when it’s been at least 2 weeks since they got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, or 2weeks since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

 

Do you have experience administering vaccinations?    Please email us directly at StarMedJobs@starmounthealthcare.com

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post‘Forsyth Creek Week’ March 20-28, 2021
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

‘The Green Zoo’ by Toby Bost

Verne HillMar 23, 2021

‘Forsyth Creek Week’ March 20-28, 2021

Verne HillMar 23, 2021

FEMA to help cover funeral expenses for people who lost loved ones to Covid-19

Verne HillMar 23, 2021

Community Events

Jan
4
Mon
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Jan 4 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 26 @ 7:30 pm
This service is presented (via Zoom) by Sunrise United Methodist Church of Lewisville Monday’s @ 6:30pm and is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens! http://www.sunrise-umc.org 336.413.7495
Jan
5
Tue
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 @ 6:30 pm – Mar 30 @ 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week FREE seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For more info: 336.765.5561
Jan
7
Thu
6:45 pm DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 7 @ 6:45 pm – Apr 1 @ 8:45 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 788-7600
Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Jan
20
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 6:30 pm – May 5 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week (on-line) video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336-830-1974 Childcare is not available
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes