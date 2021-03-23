Sweet treat for getting ‘the shot’. Laminate your VAX card

Krispy Kreme will give you a free original glazed doughnut to anyone who shows their vaccination card at any U.S. location. The deal is good through the remainder of 2021. https://www.krispykreme.com/promos/vaccineoffer

Staples will laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free, once you are fully vaccinated. The offer is good at nationwide locations until April 3. https://www.fox4now.com/news/national/staples-to-laminate-covid-vaccine-card-for-free

Looking for a Covid 19 vaccination site?

Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group. https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” when it’s been at least 2 weeks since they got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, or 2weeks since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

Do you have experience administering vaccinations? Please email us directly at StarMedJobs@starmounthealthcare.com