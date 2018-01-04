Search
SUVs are rapidly replacing cars as the vehicle of choice in the US

Verne HillJan 04, 2018

Car sales have been steadily declining since 2012, and are expected to hit a record low this year.  www.edmunds.com

The main reason for the shift to SUVs:  Lower gas prices.

Also SUVs have marketing appeal to two big buying groups: Millennials who want extra space for expanding families and Baby Boomers who want ‘taller’ vehicles to slide into.  AP

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostBe Inspired: Hoda Kotb endured 27 rejections in 10 days before landing her first news job
