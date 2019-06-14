Surviving a Rip Current

Be Safe while enjoying the Beach…
If caught in a rip current, don’t fight it!
Swim parallel to the shore and swim back to land at an angle.
Lifeguards rescue tens of thousands of people from rip currents in the U.S. every year. It’s estimated that 100 people are killed by rip currents annually.
https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/ripcurrent.html
