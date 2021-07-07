Surveys: Post-Pandemic Church Attendance

It’s too early to know the full impact of the pandemic on church attendance. Several surveys do show signs of hopefulness, as well as cause for concern.

About three-quarters of Americans (3 in 4) who attended religious services in person at least monthly BEFORE the pandemic say they are likely to do so again in the next few weeks, according to a recent AP poll. But 7% said they definitely won’t be attending.

*Lifeway Research finding that many churches ‘lost steam’ when in-person services shut down. A small but concerning number of churchgoers are coming out of the pandemic in limbo without a church home, said Scott McConnell, Lifeway’s executive director.

