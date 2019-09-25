Survey: Women need to get outside more!

The average woman only spends 25 minutes per day – outside. Ladies, we need to get out, more?

According to a British survey of 2,000 women, getting outside…

*(86%) is a good way to relieve stress and relax…

*(58%) say they feel “happier”

*Six in 10 said the fresh air helps them “unwind.”

*Another third also said they feel physically healthier after going outside

(44%) reported feeling “energized” and “revitalized” after spending time outside.