Survey: Women need to get outside more!

The average woman only spends 25 minutes per day – outside. Ladies, we need to get out, more?
According to a British survey of 2,000 women, getting outside…
*(86%) is a good way to relieve stress and relax…
*(58%) say they feel “happier”
*Six in 10 said the fresh air helps them “unwind.”
*Another third also said they feel physically healthier after going outside
(44%) reported feeling “energized” and “revitalized” after spending time outside.
https://www.studyfinds.org/average-woman-enjoys-only-25-minutes-of-time-outside-per-day/
