Home Blog Survey: What's the perfect age of "Adulting"?

Survey: What’s the perfect age of “Adulting”?

Verne Hill Aug 02, 2019

A survey of 2,000 American ‘adults’ asked individuals to pinpoint the age at which they felt they fully became an ‘adult’.

*Men picked age 26, while women seem to hit adulthood at 23…

When looking at the signs of adulting among Americans, it turns out having a budget is the #1 sign someone’s reached adulthood, with 55% noting that keeping track of their finances this way signifies adult life.

*After having a budget, the survey found these to be the rest of the top 10 signs of adulting:

buying a house (54%),

filing your own taxes (52%),

understanding and monitoring your credit score (48%),

investing in your 401(k) (46%),

doing your own laundry (43%),

scheduling regular doctor’s appointments (38%),

making a list to take when going to the grocery store (35%),

cooking dinner most of Monday through Friday (33%)

watching the nightly news (31%).

And 25% said using coupons officially put them in the league of being a full-fledged adult.

Another question to the 2,000 polled…

What is the “favorite age” to experience life?

The average millennial wishes they could be 23 for the rest of their life, whereas baby boomers said 32 is the perfect age.

https://nypost.com/2019/07/31/what-age-men-and-women-consider-themselves-officially-an-adult/

 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
