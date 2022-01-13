Survey: US pastors reveal their ‘greatest needs’ in ministry

Lifeway Research surveyed 1,000 U.S. pastors to discover what they see as their ‘most pressing issues’. Some of the findings: Three in 4 pastors (75%) in the US say they would be interested in getting advice or guidance on the issues they are facing from other pastors who have already been through those problems. “The pre-existing challenges of ministry were amplified by COVID, and it’s important we lean in and listen closely to (our) pastors,” said Ben Mandrell, president of Lifeway Christian Resources. https://lifewayresearch.com/2022/01/11/u-s-pastors-identify-their-greatest-needs/?fbclid
More details about the survey”
Of the 44 needs identified by pastors and included in the study, 17 were selected by a majority as an issue they need to address.
Developing leaders and volunteers: 77%
Fostering connections with unchurched people: 76%
People’s apathy or lack of commitment: 75%
Consistency in personal prayer: 72%
Friendships and fellowship with others: 69%
Training current leaders and volunteers: 68%
Consistency of Bible reading not related to sermon or teaching preparation: 68%
Trusting God: 66%
Relationships with other pastors: 64%
Consistency in taking a Sabbath: 64%
Stress: 63%
Personal disciple making: 63%
Confessing and repenting from personal sin: 61%
Consistency exercising: 59%
Avoiding overcommitment and over-work: 55%
Challenging people where they lack obedience: 55%
Time management: 51%
The single greatest need requiring their attention…
People’s apathy or lack of commitment: 10%
Personal disciple making: 9%
Fostering connections with unchurched people: 8%
Developing leaders and volunteers: 7%
Establishing a compelling vision: 5%
Technology: 4%
Consistency in personal prayer: 4%
