Survey: US pastors reveal their ‘greatest needs’ in ministry

Lifeway Research surveyed 1,000 U.S. pastors to discover what they see as their ‘most pressing issues’. Some of the findings: Three in 4 pastors (75%) in the US say they would be interested in getting advice or guidance on the issues they are facing from other pastors who have already been through those problems. “The pre-existing challenges of ministry were amplified by COVID, and it’s important we lean in and listen closely to (our) pastors,” said Ben Mandrell, president of Lifeway Christian Resources. https://lifewayresearch.com/2022/01/11/u-s-pastors-identify-their-greatest-needs/?fbclid

More details about the survey”

Of the 44 needs identified by pastors and included in the study, 17 were selected by a majority as an issue they need to address.

Developing leaders and volunteers: 77%

Fostering connections with unchurched people: 76%

People’s apathy or lack of commitment: 75%

Consistency in personal prayer: 72%

Friendships and fellowship with others: 69%

Training current leaders and volunteers: 68%

Consistency of Bible reading not related to sermon or teaching preparation: 68%

Trusting God: 66%

Relationships with other pastors: 64%

Consistency in taking a Sabbath: 64%

Stress: 63%

Personal disciple making: 63%

Confessing and repenting from personal sin: 61%

Consistency exercising: 59%

Avoiding overcommitment and over-work: 55%

Challenging people where they lack obedience: 55%

Time management: 51%

The single greatest need requiring their attention…

People’s apathy or lack of commitment: 10%

Personal disciple making: 9%

Fostering connections with unchurched people: 8%

Developing leaders and volunteers: 7%

Establishing a compelling vision: 5%

Technology: 4%

Consistency in personal prayer: 4%