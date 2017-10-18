Search
Survey: Pizza and your Personality ?

Verne HillOct 18, 2017

From the “what our habits say about our personality” file…

If you eat your pizza with a fork and knife:

You’re a “supporter.” This means that you’re reliable, loyal, and enjoy pleasing people.

 

If folding your slice is the way you like to eat pizza:

You’re awesome at multitasking but are so busy that you don’t really let yourself stop and enjoy the little things in life.

 

Love the crust? Those who eat their crust first:

You tend to be dramatic, seek attention, and talk really loud.

 

Simply take up your pizza and dive in?

You’re a perfectionist who doesn’t like to mess things up.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
