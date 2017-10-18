From the “what our habits say about our personality” file…
If you eat your pizza with a fork and knife:
You’re a “supporter.” This means that you’re reliable, loyal, and enjoy pleasing people.
If folding your slice is the way you like to eat pizza:
You’re awesome at multitasking but are so busy that you don’t really let yourself stop and enjoy the little things in life.
Love the crust? Those who eat their crust first:
You tend to be dramatic, seek attention, and talk really loud.
Simply take up your pizza and dive in?
You’re a perfectionist who doesn’t like to mess things up.
Patti Wood is a body language expert
Read More: The Way You Eat Your Pizza Reveals Your Personality
http://981thehawk.com/the-way-you-eat-your-pizza-reveals-your-personality/?trackback=tsmclip
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Survey: Pizza and your Personality ? - October 18, 2017
- Wednesday News, OCT 18, 2017 - October 18, 2017
- Business 40 Renovation Project in Downtown Winston-Salem - October 17, 2017