Survey: Pizza and your Personality ?

From the “what our habits say about our personality” file…

If you eat your pizza with a fork and knife:

You’re a “supporter.” This means that you’re reliable, loyal, and enjoy pleasing people.

If folding your slice is the way you like to eat pizza:

You’re awesome at multitasking but are so busy that you don’t really let yourself stop and enjoy the little things in life.

Love the crust? Those who eat their crust first:

You tend to be dramatic, seek attention, and talk really loud.

Simply take up your pizza and dive in?

You’re a perfectionist who doesn’t like to mess things up.

Patti Wood is a body language expert

