SURVEY: Majority of us have favorite places to sit on the couch, kitchen table!

SURVEY: 2 in 3 people have favorite places to sit on the couch and at the kitchen table!
The survey reveals that more than half of Americans (55%) would feel uncomfortable sitting anywhere else but their favorite spot. 😊
Also, the average home has seen three cozy updates over the past year of quarantine – costing the average American $752 dollars. Like furniture,
Three in 10 (31%) have spent upwards of $1,000 updating their cozy corners.
https://www.studyfinds.org/most-people-have-favorite-spot-on-couch-kitchen-table-furniture/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill
