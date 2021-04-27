Survey: Majority of Americans stay close to their hometowns

72% of adults live within 20 miles from where they grew up. What about you?
According to a survey by North American Moving Services, two of the main reasons we stay close to our hometowns – family and cost of living.
*Actually, being near family and loved ones is consistently found to be a motivator for those who either relocate or stay. https://www.northamerican.com/infographics/where-they-grew-up
‘Use wisdom and understanding to establish your home…’
Proverbs 24:3 Contemporary English Version
