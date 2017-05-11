Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Survey: How does YOUR favorite grocer stack up?
shopping-cart-1275482__340

Survey: How does YOUR favorite grocer stack up?

Verne HillMay 11, 2017Comments Off on Survey: How does YOUR favorite grocer stack up?

Like

Market Force polled nearly 13,000 Americans in March, asking them to rate their most recent grocery store experience and the likelihood that they would recommend that store to others. Here are some of the observations…

*Publix Super Markets has tied for the top spot in this survey.

*Publix Stores are ‘Cleanest’ and fastest checkout speeds.

Publix is the largest employee-owned grocery chain in the country and has been named to Fortune’s 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ every year since the list’s inception

*Trader Joe’s Cashiers are ‘Most Courteous’

*Harris Teeter and ALDI fared well in the rankings, while Walmart landed at the bottom in all categories but one.

Interesting: ‘Circular Use’ is way up? Despite the rise of grocery Hi-tech, we still love our printed circulars. In fact, 82% of us use ‘circulars’ at least weekly. Nearly one-quarter shop at a specific grocer because of their circular promotions.

More findings: https://goo.gl/FlNLSg

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post“Supply Momma with COFFEE for the Summer” Contest
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

baby-165067_960_720

Mom 101: What moms REALLY want for Mother’s Day (May 14)

Verne HillMay 11, 2017

FosterHobbs mom coffee break 2

“Supply Momma with COFFEE for the Summer” Contest

Verne HillMay 11, 2017

18342281_10212827629991516_5696941253320479093_n

2017 Commencement Dates for Area Colleges & Universities

Verne HillMay 11, 2017

Community Events

May
12
Fri
9:30 am Golf Tournament @ Maple Chase Golf & Country Club (Winston-Salem)
Golf Tournament @ Maple Chase Golf & Country Club (Winston-Salem)
May 12 @ 9:30 am – 3:00 pm
Registration: $110 (per player)  /  $400 (team of 4) Format: “Captain’s Choice” 336.703.0001  /  http://www.wsyouthchorus.org Proceeds: Winston-Salem Youth Chorus
7:30 pm Bilingual Bible Study @ Bethel Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Bilingual Bible Study @ Bethel Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 12 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Topic: Jesus & His Disciples Ministry It’s Free  /  336.575.7617 The bible study will be in English and Spanish. This church is an extension of Iglesias Bautista Bethel located in Rio Grande Puerto Rico.
May
13
Sat
7:00 am Yard Sale @ Trindale Baptist Church (Trinity)
Yard Sale @ Trindale Baptist Church (Trinity)
May 13 @ 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
Proceeds: Various Church Projects 336.431.2318
8:00 am Car Wash @ Fairview Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Car Wash @ Fairview Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
May 13 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Proceeds: Youth Fellowship 336.768.5629
8:00 am ROCC 5k & Fun Run @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
ROCC 5k & Fun Run @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
May 13 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
The 6th Annual ROCC 5K & Fun Run is a straight and flat route along Lewisville-Clemmons Rd (Clemmons) Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Register: 336.766.0033 http://www.active.com/clemmons-nc/running/distance-running-races/rocc-the-crisis-control-ministry-5k-2017 Free Childcare

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes