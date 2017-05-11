Survey: How does YOUR favorite grocer stack up?

Market Force polled nearly 13,000 Americans in March, asking them to rate their most recent grocery store experience and the likelihood that they would recommend that store to others. Here are some of the observations…

*Publix Super Markets has tied for the top spot in this survey.

*Publix Stores are ‘Cleanest’ and fastest checkout speeds.

Publix is the largest employee-owned grocery chain in the country and has been named to Fortune’s 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ every year since the list’s inception

*Trader Joe’s Cashiers are ‘Most Courteous’

*Harris Teeter and ALDI fared well in the rankings, while Walmart landed at the bottom in all categories but one.

Interesting: ‘Circular Use’ is way up? Despite the rise of grocery Hi-tech, we still love our printed circulars. In fact, 82% of us use ‘circulars’ at least weekly. Nearly one-quarter shop at a specific grocer because of their circular promotions.

More findings: https://goo.gl/FlNLSg