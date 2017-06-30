Survey: Expensive vs Cheap Sunglasses. Does price matter?

Good Morning America tested several ‘cheap VS pricey’ pairs of sunglasses – all claiming to block 100% of harmful UV rays. A special instrument (called a spectro-photo-meter) was used to measure the UV light going through the lenses. Bottom line: ALL of the sunglasses tested blocked transmission of UVA and UVB rays, providing 100% UV protection.

So what do you get from pricey sunglasses? More durable frames and a more comfortable fit. But, you will likely LOOSE those sunglasses anyway… so go cheap?!? -ABC News / https://goo.gl/dTdtFf

Experts: Wearing sunglasses is a must for proper eye-health. Sunglasses help us see on a bright sunny day and cloudy days too. They also block harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.