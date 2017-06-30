Search
Survey: Expensive vs Cheap Sunglasses. Does price matter?

Verne Hill

Good Morning America tested several ‘cheap VS pricey’ pairs of sunglasses – all claiming to block 100% of harmful UV rays. A special instrument (called a spectro-photo-meter) was used to measure the UV light going through the lenses.  Bottom line: ALL of the sunglasses tested blocked transmission of UVA and UVB rays, providing 100% UV protection.

So what do you get from pricey sunglasses? More durable frames and a more comfortable fit. But, you will likely LOOSE those sunglasses anyway…  so go cheap?!?    -ABC News / https://goo.gl/dTdtFf

 

Experts: Wearing sunglasses is a must for proper eye-health. Sunglasses help us see on a bright sunny day and cloudy days too. They also block harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Consumer Reports: The SPF number on your sunscreen bottle isn't always accurate
