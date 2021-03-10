Survey: Expect a Church Attendance Boom, Post Covid?

Church Attendance Boom, Post Covid?
In a recent study of 1,000 Protestant churches conducted by Nashville-based Lifeway Research, church members said when COVID-19 is no longer an active threat to people’s health, 91% plan to attend in-person worship services at least as often as they did before the pandemic.
*In Person? In January 2021, 51% of churchgoers surveyed did not attend any in-person services…22% said it was because none were offered by their church while 30% chose not to attend their church’s in-person services.
*The online connection: More than 4 in 5 churchgoers (83%) said they watched a ‘live stream’ of a church service instead of attending in person at least once in 2020. Far more watched via live stream in 2020 than before the pandemic.
Introspection during the pandemic:
Most churchgoers (54%) said the events of 2020 caused them to grow closer to God. 27% said they became much closer to God in 2020.
