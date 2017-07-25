Survey: Most Americans celebrate Christmas?

Today is July 25th YES, its 5 MONTHS til Christmas

According to a PEW Research Survey…

Americans largely believe that elements of the traditional Christmas story reflect actual historical events. More than seven-out-of-ten people (73%) believe that JESUS was born of a virgin, Shepherds came to bow down and Wise men brought gifts…

*Over 90% of Americans celebrate Christmas (Christians and non-Christians)

“Merry Christmas” or “Happy holidays”?

Talk about a sensitive salutation: 46% of Americans say it doesn’t matter how stores greet their customers over November into December…

Gift Giving

*86% of Americans buy gifts for friends or family as part of celebrating Christmas. Most say that buying and receiving gifts makes them feel joyful (83%)

5 facts about Christmas in America (PEW Research Survey) https://goo.gl/Ct5g29

O, Christmas Tree?

-The NC Christmas Tree Industry is ranked 2nd in the nation (# of trees harvested)

-North Carolina produces over 19% of ‘Real Christmas Trees’ in the U.S.

-The North Carolina Fraser fir is the most popular Christmas tree in North America, and is shipped to every state in the U.S. as well as the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Canada, Bermuda even Japan… https://goo.gl/FPqyaL

FYI: How long does it take to grow a Christmas tree?

Approx. 7 – 10 years for a tree to grow from a seedling to 8 foot.