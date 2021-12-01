Supreme Court: Oral arguments in Mississippi abortion ban case

DEC 01, 2021

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments this morning over whether or not Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks gestation is constitutional. Many pro-life advocates believe this abortion case (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) is the most important in decades, saying it could even lead to a reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that invented a right to abortion in the U.S.

NOTE: The High Court is expected to issue its decision next June 2022 and even if it does not overturn Roe, it could still uphold the Mississippi law and signal to states that the door is open for reasonable restrictions. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/november/watch-news-livestream-coverage-of-supreme-courts-dobbs-case-that-could-overturn-roe-v-wade