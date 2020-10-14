Support WBFJ Radio while shopping AmazonSmile

It’s Prime Day 2.0
NOTE: You can make a difference while you shop Amazon.
Simply shop at smile.amazon.com/ch/58-2003177 or with AmazonSmile ON in the Amazon Shopping app. AmazonSmile donates to WBFJ Radio by using WBFJ parent company ‘Triad Family Network Inc’.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Election 2020: Early ‘in-person’ voting has begun in NC - October 15, 2020
- Can Ex-Felons vote in NC?Yes… - October 15, 2020
- Carla G Harper - October 15, 2020