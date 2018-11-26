MAKE A FAITH PROMISE TO WBFJ https://www.wbfj.fm/donate-form/
SECURE ONLINE DONATION
https://www.wbfj.fm/paypal-donation/
#Giving Tuesday is an international day of charitable giving on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. A good reminder to give back as we officially head into the busy Christmas holiday season.
Study: Being generous makes you happy–and makes your kids generous, too. Take away: Parents who give back have kids who give back. Source: Fidelity Charitable.
https://www.fastcompany.com/90263628/being-generous-makes-you-happy-and-makes-your-kids-generous-too?fbclid=IwAR1g0j6PBsU4HPX2elLVKp-pfZxZokKFTH9QjYKGewq3cnoovlg95V8l-dk
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Support WBFJ on #GivingTuesday - November 26, 2018
- Keeping your Fresh Cut Christmas Tree Healthy - November 26, 2018
- Monday News November 26, 2018 - November 26, 2018