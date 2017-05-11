“Supply Momma with COFFEE for the Summer” Contest

“Cause if mom ain’t happy (and caffeinated)…”
WBFJ and FosterHobbs Coffee are celebrating moms all across the Piedmont – and their favorite coffee mug!
Just snap a photo of your favorite coffee mug.
Post it to the WBFJ Facebook page. Monday morning (May 15),
ONE special mom will WIN FosterHobbs Coffee for the summer!
*Online photo entries only by 11:59pm on Sunday (May 14, 2017)
FosterHobbs Coffee (High Point) providing the BEST specialty gourmet coffee possible to its customers at a fair price since 2012. Special thanks to Michael and Pam Foster
FosterHobbs Coffee located at 205 Neal Place #102, High Point, NC 27262 (855) 345-5427 Storefront Hours: Mon – Sat 11 to 3pm.
*NOTE: One 16 oz bag of FosterHobbs special roasted coffee per month from May through August. Winner must arrange pick up of prize through FosterHobbs Coffee in High Point.
