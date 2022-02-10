Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl 56 this Sunday (FEB 13)

LA Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals in Los Angeles

*Gospel duo ‘Mary, Mary’ will perform during pre-game festivities of this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The Big Game will air LIVE on NBC and Peacock. Kick off around 6pm? *NBC will juggle having the Super Bowl (which is one week later this year) in the middle of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Why does the NFL use Roman numerals for the Super Bowl? In June of 1966, the NFL and AFL agreed to merge for the 1970 season. Since their seasons took place in the fall and this new Super Bowl game would be played in the new year, organizers decided to assign each ‘bowl’ game a number (as in Roman numeral) instead of a year – to avoid confusion. 😊

What do DJ Reader, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, and Larry Ogunjobi have in common? All four play for the Cincinnati Bengals, and all four went to high school right here in the Triad. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/triad-moms-share-the-excitement-as-sons-head-to-super-bowl-lvi-dj-reader-germaine-pratt-akeem-davis-gaither-larry-ogunjobi-bengals/83

Dominos will PAY you to ‘pick-up’ your pizza?

Like many other restaurants across the country, Domino’s is facing a shortage of workers. The restaurant chain just unveiled a “Carryout Tips” promotion that rewards customers with a $3 “tip” (aka an online credit) if they choose to pick up their pizza!

The promotion continues thru May 22. https://www.today.com/food/restaurants/dominos-carryout-credit-rcna14261