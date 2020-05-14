Sunscreen 101

Everyone needs sunscreen.
Sunscreen use can help prevent skin cancer by protecting you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. Anyone can get skin cancer, regardless of age, gender or race. In fact, it is estimated that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime
-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun
-Use SPF-30 or more. Experts say up to SPF-50
-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )
–Check the expiration date! Experts say that up to 3 years is the limit of effectiveness.
https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/sunscreen-patients/sunscreen-faqs
