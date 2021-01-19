Sunrise from the ISS. Astronaut pics…

Astronaut Victor Glover recently reflected on the beauty of a sunrise and sunset from outer space. Glover, one of four other astronauts onboard the International Space Station (ISS) posting (really cool) images on Instagram saying… “Took these photos today. I love sunrises and sunsets. They remind me of the scripture in Psalm 30, “weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. It seems darkest just before sunrise. I wish you all love and light. Goodnight from the @iss.”

BTW: The 44-year-old told the Christian Chronicle, “despite being on a space flight, I stay active with my ‘worship’ routines. ‘I actually have communion cups and a Bible, and we have really good internet connectivity. So honestly, I will probably continue in what we’ve been doing: virtual service, virtual giving, reading my Bible and praying.’

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/january/christian-astronaut-says-sunrise-sunset-from-outer-space-remind-him-of-psalm-30

BIO: https://www.nasa.gov/astronauts/biographies/victor-j-glover/biography