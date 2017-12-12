Sundown marks the beginning of Hanukkah or “Jewish Festival of Lights”

The eight-day Jewish holiday commemorates the re-dedication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.

Jews around the world will celebrate by lighting the traditional menorah, eating potato pancakes (also known as latkes) and jam-filled doughnuts, playing games of dreidel and exchanging gifts with friends and family. https://goo.gl/Q39Y1H