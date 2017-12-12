Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Sundown marks the beginning of Hanukkah or “Jewish Festival of Lights”

Sundown marks the beginning of Hanukkah or “Jewish Festival of Lights”

Verne HillDec 12, 2017Comments Off on Sundown marks the beginning of Hanukkah or “Jewish Festival of Lights”

Like

Sundown marks the beginning of Hanukkah or “Jewish Festival of Lights”
The eight-day Jewish holiday commemorates the re-dedication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.
Jews around the world will celebrate by lighting the traditional menorah, eating potato pancakes (also known as latkes) and jam-filled doughnuts, playing games of dreidel and exchanging gifts with friends and family. https://goo.gl/Q39Y1H

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostUpcoming Holiday Shipping Deadlines
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Today is National Ginger Bread (House) Day

Verne HillDec 12, 2017

Five tips to relieve holiday stress

Verne HillDec 12, 2017

“A Night of Reflection: Luminaria Labyrinth Walk” on Dec 12

Verne HillDec 12, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! https://crisiscontrol.org/ 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry    
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
17
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 17 2017 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2018 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
24
Fri
all-day Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Nov 24 – Dec 24 all-day
Crossnore School & Children’s Home (WS) are selling Fraser Fir Christmas trees this holiday season! The tree lot is open 7 days a week from 9am – 7pm. 336.721.7624 The Farm Store is open Weds-Fri[...]
Dec
12
Tue
4:30 pm Hospice “A Night of Reflections”... @ Hospice & Palliative Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Hospice “A Night of Reflections”... @ Hospice & Palliative Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Dec 12 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
The Hospice “A Night of Reflections” Luminaira Labyrinth Walk is in honor of those who have lost a loved one. 336.331.1331
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes