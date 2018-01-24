SUNDAY@5 / January 28, 2018

Dr Sloan Manning with Novant Health

Flu season unfortunately is ‘peaking’ in North Carolina. Dr Manning will share some preventative measures (as well as treatment options) to keep you and your family safe from the Flu.

Dr Sloan Manning is the Medical Director for Novant Health’s Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine in the greater Winston-Salem area.

AND…

Marianne Donadio (pronounced Mary – ann … Donna – DeeO) will share about her surprise trip to the White House as a featured guest during the annual “March For Life” pro-life rally in Washington, DC last Friday (Jan 19). Marianne (and “Room At The Inn” based in Greensboro) was highlighted during the President’s LIVE speech from the White House Rose Garden. Marianne was on the WBFJ Morning Show last Monday morning. *”Room At The Inn” in Greensboro is a nationally accredited Catholic ministry serving homeless, pregnant women and single mothers with children in the Triad. www.RoomInn.org

Listen to both interviews now on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/wbfj