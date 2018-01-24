Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog SUNDAY@5 / January 28, 2018

SUNDAY@5 / January 28, 2018

Verne HillJan 24, 2018Comments Off on SUNDAY@5 / January 28, 2018

Like

Dr Sloan Manning with Novant Health

Flu season unfortunately is ‘peaking’ in North Carolina.   Dr Manning will share some preventative measures (as well as  treatment options) to keep you and your family safe from the Flu.

Dr Sloan Manning is the Medical Director for Novant Health’s Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine in the greater Winston-Salem area.

 

AND…

Marianne Donadio (pronounced Mary – ann … Donna – DeeO) will share about her surprise trip to the White House as a featured guest during the annual “March For Life” pro-life rally in Washington, DC  last Friday (Jan 19).  Marianne (and “Room At The Inn” based in Greensboro) was highlighted during the President’s LIVE speech from the White House Rose Garden.  Marianne was on the WBFJ Morning Show last Monday morning.  *”Room At The Inn” in Greensboro is a nationally accredited Catholic ministry serving homeless, pregnant women and single mothers with children in the Triad.    www.RoomInn.org

 

Listen to both interviews now on SoundCloud:       https://soundcloud.com/wbfj

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday News, JAN 24, 2018
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Recruiters and Your Job Search: Job Coach Randy Wooden

Verne HillJan 24, 2018

Wednesday Word

John HillJan 24, 2018

Wednesday News, JAN 24, 2018

Verne HillJan 24, 2018

Community Events

Jan
25
Thu
6:00 pm Rev+Flow by REFIT @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Rev+Flow by REFIT @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 25 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Rev+Flow by REFIT®  is a dynamic 6-week pilot program workout that’s easy on your joints without compromising the intensity of your workout. REV+FLOW strengthens bodies and sculpts muscles through targeted music-based movements and resistance training. It’s[...]
Jan
26
Fri
6:15 pm “Pink Out” Cancer Awareness Fund... @ Triad Baptist Christian Academy (Kernersville)
“Pink Out” Cancer Awareness Fund... @ Triad Baptist Christian Academy (Kernersville)
Jan 26 @ 6:15 pm – 9:00 pm
Come cheer on the Triad Titans (boys & girls teams) as they do battle on the hardwood against Community Baptist; all for a great cause! Proceeds: Cancer Research 336.996.7573  x107 Everyone is encouraged to wear pink!!
7:00 pm “Stand Out Worship” Celebration @ Emmanuel Baptist Church (Thomasville)
“Stand Out Worship” Celebration @ Emmanuel Baptist Church (Thomasville)
Jan 26 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Hosted by Chelsea Lattimore Musical Guests: Mike Teezy, Joshua Lattimore & others 336.475.1018
7:00 pm “Worship for the World” @ The Purple Cow (Winston-Salem)
“Worship for the World” @ The Purple Cow (Winston-Salem)
Jan 26 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
$5.00 (at the door) Proceeds: 11-month Mission Trip thru World Race
Jan
27
Sat
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 27 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes