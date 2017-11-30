Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Sunday@5 -DEC 03, 2017

Sunday@5 -DEC 03, 2017

Verne HillNov 30, 2017Comments Off on Sunday@5 -DEC 03, 2017

Like

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (DEC 03, 2017)

 

News Flash: The Thank You Jesus movement just sold its 100,000th Thank You Jesus sign!

Lucas Hunt (a teenager from Asheboro, and creator of those ‘yellow Jesus yard signs) ) will give us an update on how God has greatly expanded this ministry in the past 3 years.  The goal of the Thank You Jesus Movement: To spread the name of Jesus throughout the nation and share with others how thankful we are for what he does in our lives.

Details about the Thank You Jesus Movement…

www.thankyoujesussigns.com

www.thankyoujesusmission.org

Facebook: ThankYouJesusSigns

 

PLUS…

 

The historic Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro is ready to celebrate Christmas.

Meagan Kopp  and Gigi Galdo will reveal some of the festive holiday movie offerings that will be shown during the Christmas season plus a trip down memory lane of the Carolina Theatre’s 90 year existence.  *Listen to WBFJ for movie tix to the Carolina Theatre during December to see your favorite Christmas Holiday Movie!  Check out the Holiday movie line-up at https://carolinatheatre.com/

https://www.facebook.com/CarolinaTheatre/

 

 

Parking around the theatre is convenient. Free parking is available weekday evenings after 6pm and on weekends on the street around the Theatre and in the deck at the corner of Greene and Washington Streets. Please note: The parking lot behind Foundation Place beside the theatre is not free to the public. Payment is required 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Thursday NEWS  NOV 30, 2017  

Verne HillNov 30, 2017

Wednesday Word

Kurt MyersNov 29, 2017

Pixar’s ‘Coco’ worldview is in sharp conflict with Christian belief

Verne HillNov 28, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! https://crisiscontrol.org/ 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry    
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
17
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 17 2017 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2018 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
24
Fri
all-day Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Nov 24 – Dec 24 all-day
Crossnore School & Children’s Home (WS) are selling Fraser Fir Christmas trees this holiday season! The tree lot is open 7 days a week from 9am – 7pm. 336.721.7624 The Farm Store is open Weds-Fri[...]
Dec
1
Fri
10:00 am Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Dec 1 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Fancy Finds is an upscale resale shop with furniture, decorative items and accessories! Proceeds: Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina 704.909.8223 http://www.fancyfinds.org Fancy Finds is open the first and third Friday (10-6) & Saturday (10-3) of each month.
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes