Sunday@5 -DEC 03, 2017

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (DEC 03, 2017)

News Flash: The Thank You Jesus movement just sold its 100,000th Thank You Jesus sign!

Lucas Hunt (a teenager from Asheboro, and creator of those ‘yellow Jesus yard signs) ) will give us an update on how God has greatly expanded this ministry in the past 3 years. The goal of the Thank You Jesus Movement: To spread the name of Jesus throughout the nation and share with others how thankful we are for what he does in our lives.

Details about the Thank You Jesus Movement…

The historic Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro is ready to celebrate Christmas.

Meagan Kopp and Gigi Galdo w ill reveal some of the festive holiday movie offerings that will be shown during the Christmas season plus a trip down memory lane of the Carolina Theatre’s 90 year existence. *Listen to WBFJ for movie tix to the Carolina Theatre during December to see your favorite Christmas Holiday Movie! Check out the Holiday movie line-up at https://carolinatheatre.com/

Parking around the theatre is convenient. Free parking is available weekday evenings after 6pm and on weekends on the street around the Theatre and in the deck at the corner of Greene and Washington Streets. Please note: The parking lot behind Foundation Place beside the theatre is not free to the public. Payment is required 24 hours a day, seven days a week.