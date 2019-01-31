Search
Verne HillJan 31, 2019Comments Off on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ February 3, 2019

Dr. Alicia Brooks,  Salem Family Practice /NOVANT Health,  discusses the symptoms, causes and best remedies for Seasonal Affective Disorder’ or S.A.D.

Do the shorter, darker days put you in a funk?   You could be suffering from the Winter Blues or ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’, a type of depression triggered by shorter days and longer nights. At least 3 million Americans struggle with ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’ or S.A.D. from September to March

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/sad-seasonal-affective-disorder-is-real

Dr Bryan Wolfe, Head of School with Winston Salem Christian School.   Verne talks one-on-one with Dr Wolfe about the future of Winston Salem Christian School after last week’s news that Wake Forest University has agreed to purchase Winston Salem First – the church and property.  The surprise announcement leaves the school ata ‘crossroads’. Will Winston Salem Christian School start classes this Fall at its current location?  Will there be a name change?   http://www.wschristian.com/

*WSFirst announces sale of property, pursuit of new home   https://wsfirst.com/future/

