Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ February 3, 2019

Dr. Alicia Brooks, Salem Family Practice /NOVANT Health, discusses the symptoms, causes and best remedies for Seasonal Affective Disorder’ or S.A.D.

Do the shorter, darker days put you in a funk? You could be suffering from the Winter Blues or ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’, a type of depression triggered by shorter days and longer nights. At least 3 million Americans struggle with ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’ or S.A.D. from September to March

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/sad-seasonal-affective-disorder-is-real

PLUS…

Dr Bryan Wolfe, Head of School with Winston Salem Christian School. Verne talks one-on-one with Dr Wolfe about the future of Winston Salem Christian School after last week’s news that Wake Forest University has agreed to purchase Winston Salem First – the church and property. The surprise announcement leaves the school ata ‘crossroads’. Will Winston Salem Christian School start classes this Fall at its current location? Will there be a name change? http://www.wschristian.com/

*WSFirst announces sale of property, pursuit of new home https://wsfirst.com/future/