Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ   (FEB 24, 2019)

February is Heart Health Awareness Month
Dr Laura Torres, MD, Novant Health Miller Street Family Medicine in Winston-Salem (336) 718-7660
Wally and Verne chat with Dr Laura about the risk factors, symptoms and warning signs of heart attacks.
FACT: Every 40 seconds, someone in the US has a heart attack.
In fact, heart disease is the leading cause of deaths in Americans.
How to check your heart health: https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/how-to-check-your-heart-health
Plus…
According to the IRS, the average tax refund is down over 8% compared to last year. Our tax expert, Keith Hiatt, will help us (all) understand why we are likely NOT getting a tax refund this filing season. And what to do now to help with next year’s tax filing! Keith suggests that getting a refund is not always a good thing??
Breslow, Starling, Frost, Warner, Boger and Hiatt – Certified Public Accountants 3825 W. Market Street, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27407 336-292-6872
Helpful Links: http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Will the United Methodist Church ‘split’ over unbiblical ‘gay’ marriage? - February 21, 2019
- Editorial: If Jussie Smollett lied, look at the harm he caused Chicago, America - February 21, 2019
- Tebow bros Faith-based film ‘Run the Race’ opens FEB 22, 2019 - February 21, 2019