Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ   (FEB 24, 2019)

February is Heart Health Awareness Month

Dr Laura Torres, MD, Novant Health Miller Street Family Medicine in Winston-Salem (336) 718-7660

Wally and Verne chat with Dr Laura about the risk factors, symptoms and warning signs of heart attacks.

FACT: Every 40 seconds, someone in the US has a heart attack.

In fact, heart disease is the leading cause of deaths in Americans.

How to check your heart health: https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/how-to-check-your-heart-health

Plus…

According to the IRS, the average tax refund is down over 8% compared to last year. Our tax expert, Keith Hiatt, will help us (all) understand why we are likely NOT getting a tax refund this filing season. And what to do now to help with next year’s tax filing! Keith suggests that getting a refund is not always a good thing??

Breslow, Starling, Frost, Warner, Boger and Hiatt – Certified Public Accountants 3825 W. Market Street, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27407 336-292-6872

Helpful Links: http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php