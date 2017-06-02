Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Sunday @ 5 – Summer Safety Tips (June 4)

Sunday @ 5 – Summer Safety Tips (June 4)

Verne HillJun 02, 2017Comments Off on Sunday @ 5 – Summer Safety Tips (June 4)

Like
Enjoy this informative program with lots of health tips from the experts with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center – keeping your family safe this summer…  
 
Dr Amy McMichael – Chair of Dermotology
http://www.wakehealth.edu/News-and-Media/Medical-Experts/McMichael-Amy.htm
Skin Health / Sun Protection 101
http://www.skincancer.org/skin-cancer-information/skin-cancer-facts
Summer Safety Tips… 
Dr Howard Mell – Assistant professor of emergency medicine with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center     www.wakehealth.edu

Safety tips

-Stay hydrated (plain water or healthy energy drinks suggested)

-Water safety: Never swim alone

-How to prevent foodborne illnesses:  wash hand often, keep ‘cold foods – cold’ and throw out that potato salad after a couple of hours…

 

WE ALL KNOW IT’S NO PICNIC IF THE GRUB MAKES YOU SICK

(Wake Health) Many of us are headed outdoors to celebrate summer.  As food heats up in warmer temperatures, bacteria can multiply rapidly.  Foodborne illness is a serious public health threat. The CDC estimates that approximately 1 in 6 Americans suffer from foodborne illness each year, resulting in roughly 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths, annually. Check out these TIPS on keeping your picnic safe and FREE from unpleasant side effects…

http://www.wakehealth.edu/Health-Central/NMR/Picnic-Safety-Tips/

 

Consumer Reports: Annual list of top sunscreens.

Included in the TOP 5: Equate, Sport Lotion SPF 50, $5

       La Roche-Posay, Anthelios 60 Melt-in Sunscreen Milk, $36

Looking for an effective sunscreen spray?  Trader Joe’s Spray SPF 50+ received an excellent rating, along with Banana Boat SunComfort Clear UltraMist Spray and Equate Sport Continuous Spray SPF 30.

 

Sun Protection 101…

Regardless of what kind of sunscreen you choose, follow these steps to avoid getting burnt.

-Shake the bottle. This helps to distribute the ingredients throughout the bottle.

-Apply sunscreen BEFORE you go outside. Aim for 15 to 30 minutes before.

-Reapply every two hours.  *Remember to apply sunscreen to often-forgotten parts of your body like your scalp, toes, ears and more. Also, wear a hat when you can!  For more information: Consumer Reports https://goo.gl/qEnthr

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFocus on the Family reviews 'Wonder Woman'
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Friday is National Doughnut Day

Verne HillJun 02, 2017

Camp Hanes: Volunteers needed for storm damage

Verne HillJun 02, 2017

June 1st begins the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Verne HillJun 02, 2017

Community Events

Jun
2
Fri
all-day Men’s Annual Retreat @ Park Springs Lake Road (Providence, NC)
Men’s Annual Retreat @ Park Springs Lake Road (Providence, NC)
Jun 2 – Jun 4 all-day
Topic: “2nd Timothy” Cost: $75.00 (per person) http://pinedale.org/pcc-mens-retreat 336.788.7600 Presented by Pinedale Christian Church You do not have to been an attendee and/or member of Pinedale CC to go on the Men’s Retreat.
all-day Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Jun 2 all-day
Proceeds: Youth Mission Trip 336.454.5292
10:00 am Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Jun 2 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Fancy Finds is an upscale resale shop with furniture, decorative items and accessories! Proceeds: Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina 704.909.8223 http://www.fancyfinds.org Fancy Finds is open the first and third Friday (10-6) & Saturday (10-3) of each month.
Jun
3
Sat
8:00 am Golf Tournament & Silent Auction @ Greensboro National Golf Club (Summerfield)
Golf Tournament & Silent Auction @ Greensboro National Golf Club (Summerfield)
Jun 3 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Registration: $60 (per person)  /  $240 (team of 4) http://www.gospelbc.org Proceeds: Jamaica Mission Trip 336.644.1932 Presented by Gospel Baptist Church (Greensboro)
10:00 am Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Jun 3 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Fancy Finds is an upscale resale shop with furniture, decorative items and accessories! Proceeds: Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina 704.909.8223 http://www.fancyfinds.org Fancy Finds is open the first and third Friday (10-6) & Saturday (10-3) of each month.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes