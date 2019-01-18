Search
Sunday @ 5 program for January 20, 2019

Jan 18, 2019

This Week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (JAN 20, 2019)

Weight ‘management’ can be really tricky for most of us!  Understanding what options are available and where to start…is key. Setting ‘good health goals’ for the New Year

GUEST:    Gina Gordon – Registered Dietician with Novant Health Bariatric Solutions in Winston-Salem.

Want to lose weight in 2019? These 12 tips will help…

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/want-to-lose-weight-in-2019

Bringing a healthy balance to our out-of-control lives.

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/want-to-lose-weight-in-2019

Here’s some info for non-surgical weight loss options

 

PLUS…

Glenn Stanton with Focus on the Family sharing about Healthy Masculinity in Men.  “Toxic masculinity” has been cited as the cause of everything from the #MeToo sexual assault crisis to mass shootings.  The term is the focus of magazine articles, talk shows and now Super Bowl Commercials. 

But the phrase “toxic masculinity” is an oxymoron, like jumbo shrimp.

One thing refutes the other.  There is a world of difference between the two.  Glenn Stanton is the author of several books including “Secure Daughters, Confident Sons

Article:  https://glenntstanton.com/2018/01/26/toxic-masculinity-theres-no-such-thing/

 

 

 

 

 

