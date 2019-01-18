Sunday @ 5 program for January 20, 2019

This Week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (JAN 20, 2019)
Weight ‘management’ can be really tricky for most of us! Understanding what options are available and where to start…is key. Setting ‘good health goals’ for the New Year
GUEST: Gina Gordon – Registered Dietician with Novant Health Bariatric Solutions in Winston-Salem.
Want to lose weight in 2019? These 12 tips will help…
https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/want-to-lose-weight-in-2019
Bringing a healthy balance to our out-of-control lives.
https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/want-to-lose-weight-in-2019
Here’s some info for non-surgical weight loss options
PLUS…
Glenn Stanton with Focus on the Family sharing about Healthy Masculinity in Men. “Toxic masculinity” has been cited as the cause of everything from the #MeToo sexual assault crisis to mass shootings. The term is the focus of magazine articles, talk shows and now Super Bowl Commercials.
But the phrase “toxic masculinity” is an oxymoron, like jumbo shrimp.
One thing refutes the other. There is a world of difference between the two. Glenn Stanton is the author of several books including “Secure Daughters, Confident Sons”
Article: https://glenntstanton.com/2018/01/26/toxic-masculinity-theres-no-such-thing/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- LIST: Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community! - January 18, 2019
- Remembering MLK: Area events planned - January 18, 2019
- Check out the ‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’ this Sunday night - January 18, 2019