Sunday @ 5: October 24, 2021

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (OCT 24, 2021)

Prepping for Winter with Gwyn Services

Jeff Vance and Lee Leisure (with Gwyn Services) stress the importance of changing that ‘furnace filter’ to professional ‘Fall maintenance’ to ‘smart technology’ – all help to save money and conserve energy. ‘Gwyn Electrical Plumbing Heating Cooling -Serving The Triad Proudly Since 1972’ www.gwynservices.com/

October is Pastor Appreciation Month

Energize Ministries is hosting a Food Truck Fun Lunch Event for area pastors and their spouses on Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021 around noon at Wallburg Town Park. Andy Bowersox with Energize Ministries explains… www.energizeministries.org

Operation Christmas Child

Christmas Day is roughly 2 months away, but National Collection Week for OCC is coming up November 15-22, 2021. www.samaritanspurse.org