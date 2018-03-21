Search
Sunday @ 5: March 25, 2018

Verne HillMar 21, 2018

Verne chats with MercyMe lead singer Bart Millard

Bart reflects on fatherhood (5 kids ages 17 to 7), forgiveness and yeah THAT film (‘I Can Only Imagine-The Movie’, out in theaters now).

Bart explains why the band (MercyMe) almost called it quits a few years ago…

Bart shares the story behind their latest single, ‘Even If’…   http://mercyme.org/

Great article on the “Imagine” Movie:  https://www.vox.com/culture/2018/3/19/17136066/i-can-only-imagine-mercyme-movie-box-office-faith-based-gods-not-dead-paul-apostle

 

 

PLUS…

 

Dwight Bain

Topic:  Care Giver Stress (Warning Signs)

Dwight Bain is a Nationally Certified Counselor, Certified Life Coach, and Certified Family Law Mediator

 

Warning Signs of Caregiver Stress:
Physically- exhausted and worn out
Emotionally- resentful, stressed, bitter

Relationally-feeling used or unappreciated

Financially- overwhelmed or depleted

http://lifeworksgroup.blogspot.com/search?q=care+giver+stress

Access more counseling and coaching resources at www.LifeWorksGroup.org

 

 

Verne Hill

National Poison Prevention Week
