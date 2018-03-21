Sunday @ 5: March 25, 2018

Verne chats with MercyMe lead singer Bart Millard

Bart reflects on fatherhood (5 kids ages 17 to 7), forgiveness and yeah THAT film (‘I Can Only Imagine-The Movie’, out in theaters now).

Bart explains why the band (MercyMe) almost called it quits a few years ago…

Bart shares the story behind their latest single, ‘Even If’… http://mercyme.org/

Great article on the “Imagine” Movie: https://www.vox.com/culture/2018/3/19/17136066/i-can-only-imagine-mercyme-movie-box-office-faith-based-gods-not-dead-paul-apostle

PLUS…

Dwight Bain

Topic: Care Giver Stress (Warning Signs)

Dwight Bain is a Nationally Certified Counselor, Certified Life Coach, and Certified Family Law Mediator

Warning Signs of Caregiver Stress:

Physically- exhausted and worn out

Emotionally- resentful, stressed, bitter

Relationally-feeling used or unappreciated

Financially- overwhelmed or depleted

http://lifeworksgroup.blogspot.com/search?q=care+giver+stress

Access more counseling and coaching resources at www.LifeWorksGroup.org