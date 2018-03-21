Sunday @ 5: March 25, 2018

Verne chats with MercyMe lead singer Bart Millard
Bart reflects on fatherhood (5 kids ages 17 to 7), forgiveness and yeah THAT film (‘I Can Only Imagine-The Movie’, out in theaters now).
Bart explains why the band (MercyMe) almost called it quits a few years ago…
Bart shares the story behind their latest single, ‘Even If’… http://mercyme.org/
Great article on the “Imagine” Movie: https://www.vox.com/culture/2018/3/19/17136066/i-can-only-imagine-mercyme-movie-box-office-faith-based-gods-not-dead-paul-apostle
PLUS…
Dwight Bain
Topic: Care Giver Stress (Warning Signs)
Dwight Bain is a Nationally Certified Counselor, Certified Life Coach, and Certified Family Law Mediator
Warning Signs of Caregiver Stress:
Physically- exhausted and worn out
Emotionally- resentful, stressed, bitter
Relationally-feeling used or unappreciated
Financially- overwhelmed or depleted
http://lifeworksgroup.blogspot.com/search?q=care+giver+stress
