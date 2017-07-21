Search
Sunday @ 5 (July 23, 2017)

Verne HillJul 21, 2017Comments Off on Sunday @ 5 (July 23, 2017)

Topic: When it comes to insects, tips to ensure a ‘Sting-Free’ Summer.    

Guest: Dr. Michael Mitchell – Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician with Brenner Children’s Hospital / Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

 Some of the things covered:  Bee stings, Mosquitoes and Ticks.   Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (wakehealth.edu)

AND…

Bob Campbell (Marketing Director with the Salvation Army (Winston-Salem) encourages us to help “Stuff the Bus”.  Collecting school supplies to help kids in our community through the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Clubs

**Items needed and drop-off locations at www.wbfj.fm

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Previous PostTraffic: Hwy 52 between two 40s CLOSED this weekend
