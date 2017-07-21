Topic: When it comes to insects, tips to ensure a ‘Sting-Free’ Summer.
Guest: Dr. Michael Mitchell – Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician with Brenner Children’s Hospital / Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Some of the things covered: Bee stings, Mosquitoes and Ticks. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (wakehealth.edu)
AND…
Bob Campbell (Marketing Director with the Salvation Army (Winston-Salem) encourages us to help “Stuff the Bus”. Collecting school supplies to help kids in our community through the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Clubs
**Items needed and drop-off locations at www.wbfj.fm
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Traffic: Hwy 52 between two 40s CLOSED this weekend - July 21, 2017
- Sunday @ 5 (July 23, 2017) - July 21, 2017
- Job Fair:Lidl needs employees for second WS store (July 26) - July 21, 2017