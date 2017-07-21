Sunday @ 5 (July 23, 2017)

Topic: When it comes to insects, tips to ensure a ‘Sting-Free’ Summer.

Guest: Dr. Michael Mitchell – Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician with Brenner Children’s Hospital / Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Some of the things covered: Bee stings, Mosquitoes and Ticks. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (wakehealth.edu)

AND…

Bob Campbell (Marketing Director with the Salvation Army (Winston-Salem) encourages us to help “Stuff the Bus”. Collecting school supplies to help kids in our community through the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Clubs

**Items needed and drop-off locations at www.wbfj.fm