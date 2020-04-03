Search
Sunday @ 5 for April 5, 2020

Sunday @ 5 for April 5, 2020

Verne Hill Apr 03, 2020

How to mentally cope with our ‘new normal’ due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr Heath Greene, Executive Director, Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston-Salem

Heath shares with Verne and Wally about finding balance in body, mind and soul during this time of uncertainty.

Some takeaways…

Take this time to hit the “reset” button on our lives, for the better.

Seize the moment. Enjoy the outdoors with purposeful interactions with family and less consumption of work may help us all become more appreciative of what is truly important in our lives!

Find balance: Body, mind and soul during this time…

Note: Associates in Christian Counseling’s offices in Winston-Salem remain open.  If you need assistance, call ACC at (336) 896-0065  www.christiancounseling.org/index.htm

Taking Care of Your Mental Health in the Face of Uncertainty

afsp.org/taking-care-of-your-…face-of-uncertainty/

 

Plus…

2017 interview with Karen Kingsbury – America’s favorite inspirational storyteller  The ‘Baxter Family’ book series has captured the hearts of millions of readers.  Learn more at www.KarenKingsbury.com or follow her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @KarenKingsbury

 

…and there is hope!

“When fear goes viral” Precaution is good, panic is crippling.  Great insight on what we should really fear by Ron Hutchfield.  Ron Hutchcraft devotionals offer wisdom and insight for applying Biblical truths to the ups and downs of everyday life. “A Word With You” by Ron Hutchcraft is a 4 1/2 minute inspirational program with Biblical insights as heard on WBFJ Radio at 11pm nightly.

AUDIO on our Facebook page: “When fear goes viral”

Script: https://hutchcraft.com/blogs/ron-hutchcrafts-blogs/stress/fear-goes-viral

 

 

Friday News, April 03, 2020
