Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Sunday @ 5 – April 17, 2018

Sunday @ 5 – April 17, 2018

Verne HillApr 12, 2018Comments Off on Sunday @ 5 – April 17, 2018

Like

This Week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 17, 2018)

 

Glenn Stanton with Focus on the Family

The topic of healthy Masculinity.  Masculinity is a social virtue, it’s a good thing.     https://glenntstanton.com/2018/01/26/toxic-masculinity-theres-no-such-thing/

Book:  https://store.focusonthefamily.com/secure-daughters-confident-sons

 

John Trautwein (Trout –wine) is the co-founder of the ‘Will to Live Foundation’.  John raises awareness of Teen Suicide after losing his 15 year old son Will to suicide back in 2010. Will was a Freshman in High School. Will’s story is chronicled in John’s book “My Living Will”www.will-to-live.org

*Special Event: Teammates For Life: Leveraging The Positive Power Of Peer Networks.  This Monday evening, April 16, 2018 at 6:30pm.  Location: LJVM Coliseum.  This event is free and open to the public. There is no age restriction for this event.  Hosted by Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and the Mental Health Association

http://www.ljvm.com/event/teammates-for-life-with-guest-speaker-john-trautwein/

 

Thank You Jesus –  Verne revisits an interview with Lucas Hunt, teenager from Asheboro,  and creator of those ‘yellow Jesus yard signs. Lucas gives an update on how God has greatly expanded this ministry in the past 3 years.  The goal of the Thank You Jesus Movement: To spread the name of Jesus throughout the nation and share with others how thankful we are for what he does in our lives.

 (April 15, 2018) Thank You Jesus –  Celebration Event this Sunday evening, April 15, 2018  (6;30pm to 8:30pm).  An exciting evening of music, worship and testimonies to celebrate what Jesus has done through the Thank You Jesus Movement! FREE Event –  Sponsored by the Thank You Jesus Mission.  Location: Asheboro High School.  Details about the Thank You Jesus Movement…

www.thankyoujesussigns.com

www.thankyoujesusmission.org

Facebook: ThankYouJesusSigns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostThursday News, April 12, 2018
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Happy Campers: Summer Camp Week on WBFJ (April 9-15, 2018)

Verne HillApr 12, 2018

Proven tips for Happiness…

Verne HillApr 12, 2018

“Thank You Jesus” Worship Celebration April 15

Verne HillApr 12, 2018

Community Events

Apr
13
Fri
7:00 pm Joy Prom 2018 @ Calvary Baptist Day School (Winston-Salem)
Joy Prom 2018 @ Calvary Baptist Day School (Winston-Salem)
Apr 13 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Joy Prom is a full-scale prom especially designed for people ages 16 and above with developmental, intellectual and/or physical different-abilities. Hosted by a variety of churches, schools and community groups.  This is a FREE event[...]
7:00 pm Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 13 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Parents of Addicted Loved ones (PAL) provides hope and support through addiction education for parents dealing with an addicted loved one. Meeting every Friday night @ 7:00 It’s Free  /  Must be 18 to attend 336.745.7558 [...]
Apr
14
Sat
7:00 am Community Breakfast @ Bethania Moravian Church (Bethania)
Community Breakfast @ Bethania Moravian Church (Bethania)
Apr 14 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Proceeds: Various Church Projects 336.922.1284
7:00 am Pancake Breakfast & Yard Sale @ First Baptist Church (Welcome)
Pancake Breakfast & Yard Sale @ First Baptist Church (Welcome)
Apr 14 @ 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
Pancake Breakfast 7-10am Yard Sale 7-2 Proceeds: Romania Mission Trips 336.972.8089  
8:30 am Women’s Conference @ Radiate Church (Thomasville)
Women’s Conference @ Radiate Church (Thomasville)
Apr 14 @ 8:30 am – 1:00 pm
Theme: “You Are His Masterpiece” Guest Speaker: Sherri Sisk & Kathy Berkowitz Free Admission 336.602.0267  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes