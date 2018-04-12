Sunday @ 5 – April 17, 2018

This Week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 17, 2018)

Glenn Stanton with Focus on the Family

The topic of healthy Masculinity. Masculinity is a social virtue, it’s a good thing. https://glenntstanton.com/2018/01/26/toxic-masculinity-theres-no-such-thing/

John Trautwein (Trout –wine) is the co-founder of the ‘Will to Live Foundation’. John raises awareness of Teen Suicide after losing his 15 year old son Will to suicide back in 2010. Will was a Freshman in High School. Will’s story is chronicled in John’s book “My Living Will”. www.will-to-live.org

*Special Event: Teammates For Life: Leveraging The Positive Power Of Peer Networks. This Monday evening, April 16, 2018 at 6:30pm. Location: LJVM Coliseum. This event is free and open to the public. There is no age restriction for this event. Hosted by Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and the Mental Health Association

Thank You Jesus – Verne revisits an interview with Lucas Hunt, teenager from Asheboro, and creator of those ‘yellow Jesus yard signs. Lucas gives an update on how God has greatly expanded this ministry in the past 3 years. The goal of the Thank You Jesus Movement: To spread the name of Jesus throughout the nation and share with others how thankful we are for what he does in our lives.

(April 15, 2018) Thank You Jesus – Celebration Event this Sunday evening, April 15, 2018 (6;30pm to 8:30pm). An exciting evening of music, worship and testimonies to celebrate what Jesus has done through the Thank You Jesus Movement! FREE Event – Sponsored by the Thank You Jesus Mission. Location: Asheboro High School. Details about the Thank You Jesus Movement…

